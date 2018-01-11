Tom Luken, Democratic power player in Cincinnati, dies at 92

CINCINNATI — A former Ohio congressman and Cincinnati mayor who was a Democratic force in a decades-long political career and known for mentoring your politicians like Jerry Springer has died. Thomas Luken was 92.

Luken's son, Charlie Luken, told reporters that his father passed away Wednesday.

Tom Luken's time as a U.S. House member for 15 years in the 1970s and 80s was bookended by stints on the city council. He also served as a federal prosecutor.

The Hamilton County Democratic Party says Luken was a fighter who advocated for civil rights and a public bus system.