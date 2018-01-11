Trump targets surveillance program in tweet

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is suggesting that a key program to collect foreign intelligence could have been used to "badly surveil and abuse" his campaign.

That's despite his administration expressing support for renewing the program.

Trump tweeted about the program Thursday. He was referring to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which lets spy agencies collect information on foreign targets abroad. The House is voting Thursday on possible changes, and the Senate must also act.

Trump says: "This is the act that may have been used, with the help of the discredited and phoney Dossier, to so badly surveil and abuse the Trump Campaign by the previous administration and others?"