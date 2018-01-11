Virus cause of more than 170 dolphin deaths in Brazil
SAO PAULO — Brazilian scientists say a virus is the main cause for the death of close to 200
The School of Oceanography of the State University of Rio de Janeiro said in a statement that an outbreak of "cetacean morbillivirus" is responsible for the death of more than 170
The virus can damage the immune system of marine mammals.
What led to the outbreak and how long it will last are still unknown. Scientists are trying to determine other possible causes for the death of the dolphins.