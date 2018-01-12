1 killed as Somali, Kenyan troops clash in border town

MOGADISHU, Somalia — A Somali military officer says one Somali soldier has been killed in brief clashes between Somali and Kenyan troops in a border town.

Mohamed Ahmed says the Somali soldiers fought Friday morning with Kenyan soldiers on patrol in Elwak, a town near the Kenyan border.

He says the Kenyan soldiers mistook the Somali soldiers for al-Shabab extremists and that the clashes lasted more than 20 minutes.