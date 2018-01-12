1 killed as Somali, Kenyan troops clash in border town
A
A
Share via Email
MOGADISHU, Somalia — A Somali military officer says one Somali soldier has been killed in brief clashes between Somali and Kenyan troops in a border town.
Mohamed Ahmed says the Somali soldiers fought Friday morning with Kenyan soldiers on patrol in Elwak, a town near the Kenyan border.
He says the Kenyan soldiers mistook the Somali soldiers for al-Shabab extremists and that the clashes lasted more than 20 minutes.
The Somalia-based al-Shabab has carried out numerous deadly attacks inside Kenya in recent months. Kenya is one of several regional countries contributing troops to an African Union force in Somalia fighting al-Shabab.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax business owner left 'high and dry' after alleged theft and fraud by former employees
-
'I thought it was a joke': Make it Awkward Inclusivity Summit criticized for high ticket prices
-
University of Calgary find they have 'no grounds' to expel convicted sex offender
-
Update: Calgary nudist group threatens legal action after city cancels swim