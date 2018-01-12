5-year sentence for driver who plowed into parade crowd

NEW ORLEANS — A man jailed after drunkenly plowing his pickup truck into a crowd of New Orleans parade-goers last year faces roughly three more years behind bars.

Twenty-six-year-old Neilson Rizzuto was sentenced Friday for the accident that injured more than 30 people along the route of the popular Endymion parade during last year's Mardi Gras season.

State District Judge Ben Willard sentenced Rizzuto to five years, but suspended one year and gave credit for about 11 months already served.

Rizzuto pleaded guilty to 11 felony and 14 misdemeanour counts in October at a hearing marked by emotional testimony from victims injured in the Feb. 25 crash.