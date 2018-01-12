Brother of US man killed fighting for ISIS sentenced

SAN DIEGO — The brother of a San Diego man believed to be the first American citizen killed while fighting alongside the Islamic State in Syria has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on terrorism-related charges.

Marchello Dsaun McCain was sentenced Friday in federal court in San Diego for illegal possession of a cache of firearms and body armour and making false statements to federal agents about international terrorism.

McCain is the brother of Douglas McCain who was killed in 2014 in Iraq while fighting alongside the Islamic State in Syria.