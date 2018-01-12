California agents seize Chris Brown's pet capuchin monkey
LOS ANGELES — California fish and wildlife agents have seized Chris Brown's pet monkey from his Los Angeles home.
Capt. Patrick Foy says Friday that investigators determined the singer didn't have a permit for the capuchin monkey, named Fiji.
The singer posted an Instagram video last month showing his 3-year-old daughter, Royalty, cuddling with the monkey. Foy says that prompted a half-dozen calls to the wildlife department from concerned people.
Foy says Brown wasn't there but had employees hand over the monkey in a cage.
Fiji is now at an undisclosed facility.
Email and phone message requests for comment from his representatives weren't immediately returned.
