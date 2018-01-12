China's December trade with North Korea falls 50 per cent
A
A
Share via Email
BEIJING — China reports its trade with North Korean shrank 50
The Chinese customs agency said Friday that imports from the North shrank 81.6
The U.N. Security Council has steadily tightened prohibitions on buying the North's goods or supplying it with oil in an effort to discourage leader Kim Jong Un's government from pursuing nuclear and missile technology.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax business owner left 'high and dry' after alleged theft and fraud by former employees
-
Update: Calgary nudist group threatens legal action after city cancels swim
-
'I thought it was a joke': Make it Awkward Inclusivity Summit criticized for high ticket prices
-