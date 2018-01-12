Classified US satellite launched from California after delay
VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — A rocket carrying a classified U.S. satellite has blasted off from California.
The Delta 4 rocket lifted off from coastal Vandenberg Air Force Base at 2:11 p.m. Friday and headed toward orbit.
Its payload is a satellite dubbed NROL-47 for the National Reconnaissance Office.
The office is in charge of designing, building, launching and maintaining U.S. intelligence satellites.
The rocket was supposed to launch on Wednesday but high winds and then equipment problems caused several delays.
