Classified US satellite launched from California after delay

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — A rocket carrying a classified U.S. satellite has blasted off from California.

The Delta 4 rocket lifted off from coastal Vandenberg Air Force Base at 2:11 p.m. Friday and headed toward orbit.

Its payload is a satellite dubbed NROL-47 for the National Reconnaissance Office.

The office is in charge of designing, building, launching and maintaining U.S. intelligence satellites.