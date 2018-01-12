Cop who left amputee on side of road didn't follow rules
BAYONNE, N.J. — An internal affairs review faults a New Jersey police officer who left a man who recently had part of his foot amputated on the side of the road after having his car towed.
The Bayonne Police Department review found Officer Stephan Salot did not follow "appropriate department policies and procedures" and appropriate action will be taken.
It is unclear what kind of disciplinary action will be taken and the department's public information officer told The Jersey Journal he could not comment on any internal affairs investigations.
Fifty-nine-year-old Kieran Walsh was pulled over in November because a handicap placard was hanging from his rearview mirror. His car was towed because his registration was expired.
Walsh says the 45-minute walk home resulted in a bloody and infected foot.
Information from: The Jersey Journal , http://www.nj.com/jjournal
