Court plans review of its workplace rules after claims

SAN FRANCISCO — The nation's largest federal appeals court has announced plans to review its workplace protections following the resignation of a judge facing sexual misconduct allegations.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday identified the members of a new committee tasked with evaluating the court's workplace policies and proposing any needed changes.

Chief Judge Sidney Thomas said in a statement that the court had effective procedures to avoid workplace issues but needed to re-examine them, improve communication and assure law clerks and staff of a healthy environment.

The announcement follows the retirement last month of 9th Circuit Judge Alex Kozinski after the Washington Post reported that 15 women accused him of groping, making lewd comments or showing them pornography.