Czechs elect president; anti-migrant incumbent favourite
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — The Czechs are electing a new president with eight candidates hoping to unseat the current controversy-courting leader.
The 73-year-old Milos Zeman who is seeking re-election is a
The former president of the Academy of Sciences, Jiri Drahos, and popular song writer Michal Horacek are considered major challengers.
If no candidate achieves a majority, the top two will face each other in a runoff.
Zeman was elected to the largely ceremonial post in 2013 during the country's first direct presidential vote, a victory that returned the former left-leaning prime minister to power.
In office, he's become known for strong anti-migrant rhetoric. He has also divided the nation with his pro-Russian stance and support for closer ties with China.
