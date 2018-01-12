News / World

Developer halts plans after likely Civil War graves found

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2017 file photo, Greer Stadium field technicians Chandler Burchfield, left, and Cristina Oliveira use ground penetrating radar at a former minor league baseball park, in Nashville, Tenn. Developers Cloud Hill Partnership said Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, that the site is no longer viable for a commercial and residential project because archaeologists discovered what they believe are the graves of slaves at a nearby Civil War site. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE — Developers say they're halting plans for a project in Tennessee after archaeologists discovered what they believe are graves on a site near a Civil War fort built by slaves.

Cloud Hill Partnership said Friday its proposal for a commercial and residential development near Fort Negley in Nashville isn't viable anymore in part because the city ordered an archaeological study.

Mayor Megan Barry supported the development. She says plans should be reassessed to better honour those forced to build the fort.

The development site includes an unused baseball stadium. The study recommends protecting and reintegrating parts of the site into Fort Negley Park.

After Union forces occupied Nashville in 1862, more than 2,700 African-Americans helped build Fort Negley. About 600 to 800 died.

