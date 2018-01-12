Eurovision winner Sobral has successful heart transplant

LISBON, Portugal — Eurovision Song Contest winner Salvador Sobral has left a Portuguese hospital after a successful heart transplant.

The Santa Cruz Hospital near Lisbon says the 28-year-old Portuguese singer made a "very satisfactory" recovery from the transplant he underwent in December. But the hospital statement on Friday says Sobral's activities will be limited for the time being.

Sobral sang a solo ballad in last year's Eurovision competition to give Portugal its first win in 53 years of competing. He was welcomed as a national hero after the win. His modest attitude and insistence on presenting music without frills have won him many fans.