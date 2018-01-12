Former billionaire reaches $3 million deal with creditors
A
A
Share via Email
BILLINGS, Mont. — Former billionaire real estate developer Tim Blixseth has reached a $3 million settlement to resolve claims he illegally pocketed hundreds of millions of dollars from a Montana resort for the superrich.
The agreement between Blixseth and creditors for the Yellowstone Club was revealed in court documents filed late Friday.
Blixseth founded the posh resort near Big Sky that has attracted celebrity members including Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and former
It went bankrupt in 2008 and has since come under new ownership.
The $3 million payment to its creditors is a pittance compared to $525 million in court judgments they have against Blixseth. It won't even cover their litigation costs.
But creditors' attorneys say it was the best they could do after Blixseth lost his fortune.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax business owner left 'high and dry' after alleged theft and fraud by former employees
-
Nova Scotia man facing child-porn charges, victim an elementary student in California
-
'Stop doing this. I’m a kid': Man cuts hijab off young girl, returns to attack again
-
Dozens charged after Nova Scotia police seize drugs, guns and vehicles