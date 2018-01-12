Funeral set for Philadelphia firefighter killed in collapse

PHILADELPHIA — A funeral is scheduled for a veteran Philadelphia firefighter who was fatally injured when a burning row home collapsed last weekend.

Officials say the funeral mass for Lt. Matthew LeTourneau will be held Friday at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia.

The 11-year veteran was pulled from the home on Saturday by fellow firefighters and taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A person who lived in the home also was killed in the blaze. Two other firefighters were treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

LeTourneau joined the fire department in 2007 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2015.