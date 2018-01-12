Greek ferry workers, unions strike against austerity bill

ATHENS, Greece — Ferry services in Greece were halted for 24 hours Friday as unions stepped up protests against a new austerity bill that will limit the right to strike and speed up property foreclosures.

More than 8,000 protesters joined a demonstration in central Athens as strikes disrupted public transport in the capital.

Police fired tear gas and briefly clashed with protesters on the steps of parliament at the end of the rally. No arrests or injuries were reported.

The austerity bill, to be voted late Monday, is considered to be potentially the last major package of cuts before Greece heads toward the end of the bailout program in August.