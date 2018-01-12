Haiti calls reported Trump remark 'racist,' says 'shocked'

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haiti says it is "deeply shocked and outraged" by President Donald Trump's reported vulgar remark on migration calling it "racist."

The Haitian government says in a statement that "these insulting and reprehensible statements in no way reflect the virtues of wisdom, restraint and discernment that must be cultivated by any high political authority."

It adds that the comment as reported "reflects a totally erroneous and racist view of the Haitian community and its contribution to the United States."

On Thursday Trump questioned why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Haiti and "shithole countries" in Africa.

Trump denied Friday that he used the vulgar expression, saying "this was not the language used."