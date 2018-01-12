Hearst plans to lay off 145 at Pennsylvania publisher
EMMAUS, Pa. — Hearst Magazines plans to lay off 145 employees at the Pennsylvania publisher that owns Men's Health and Runner's World.
Hearst announced the planned layoffs at Rodale Press on Tuesday and notified borough officials and the state
The reductions will occur at the former Rodale headquarters and other facilities in Emmaus, and a distribution
Hearst agreed in October to purchase the publisher of health and wellness books and magazines, which also include Women's Health and Prevention.
The book business published
