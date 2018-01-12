Heavy rains leave 2 dead in south Brazil; 1,700 flee homes
SAO PAULO — Authorities in southern Brazil say two people have died amid heavy rains that have forced more than 1,700 to flee their homes.
Images on local TV showed people wading through waist-high waters in the seaside state capital of Florianopolis and others pushing a floating car along a flooded street.
The sun was shining in much of the state on Friday, but authorities warned that slides could continue and the floods would take time to subside. More rain was also expected in some areas.
