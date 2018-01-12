How major US stock indexes fared on Friday

Rising retailers pushed U.S. stock indexes further into record territory on Friday, as the market's fabulous start to 2018 carried through its second week.

On Friday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 18.68 points, or 0.7 per cent , to 2,786.24.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 228.46, or 0.9 per cent , to 25,803.19.

The Nasdaq composite rose 49.28, or 0.7 per cent , to 7,261.06.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gained 5.18, or 0.3 per cent , to 1,591.97.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 43.09 points, or 1.6 per cent .

The Dow is up 507.32 points, or 2 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 124.50 points, or 1.7 per cent .

The Russell 2000 is up 31.96 points, or 2 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 112.63 points, or 4.2 per cent .

The Dow is up 1,083.97 points, or 4.4 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 357.67 points, or 5.2 per cent .