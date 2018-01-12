India launches rocket carrying dozens of satellites
NEW DELHI — India has successfully launched a rocket from its space
A. S. Kiran Kumar, chairman of the state-run Indian Space Research Organization, says the satellites were successfully injected into the orbit by the polar satellite launch vehicle on Friday.
Apart from two Indian weather satellites, the rocket carried 28 micro and nano-satellites from Canada, Finland, France, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States.
The launch is the latest in a string of successes for the Indian space agency. Last June, India launched its heaviest-ever rocket it hopes will eventually be able to carry astronauts into space, a feat that only Russia, the United States and China have achieved.
