Insurgents lure US, Afghan team to meeting, then open fire
WASHINGTON — The U.S. military says a U.S. and Afghan team was lured to a meeting by insurgents posing as friendly militia members in eastern Afghanistan, triggering a shootout and a coalition airstrike on the compound.
U.S. Navy Capt. Tom Gresback says the insurgents baited the team, inviting an Afghan militia leader, a U.S. service member and an interpreter to a security shura meeting on Thursday. He says that after the meeting finished, the insurgents opened fire. The militia leader was killed, and the American service member and the interpreter were wounded.
Gresback says that after the wounded were moved to safety, a coalition airstrike targeted the compound, killing 10 insurgents.
The mission was in Mohmand Valley in Nangarhar Province. An affiliate of the Islamic State group has been active there.
