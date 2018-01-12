Kansas woman charged in beheading not competent for trial
WICHITA, Kan. — A judge has ruled a Kansas woman accused of decapitating her ex-boyfriend's mother is not competent to stand trial.
Judge Faith Maughan on Friday ordered 35-year-old Rachael Hilyard of Wichita back to continue treatment at Larned State Hospital. Her status will be re-evaluated after 90 days.
Hilyard is charged with first-degree murder in the April 2017 death of 63-year-old Micki Davis, the mother of Hilyard's ex-boyfriend.
Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said a hospital evaluation found Hilyard could regain competency if she continues treatment.
Prosecutors say Davis was attacked when she went with her 9-year-old grandson to collect some belongings from a home. The boy was able to run away and call 911.
Davis' decapitated body was found in the garage and her head was in the kitchen sink.
