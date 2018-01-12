Keegan-Michael Key of Key & Peele is Orpheus' 2018 monarch

NEW ORLEANS — Actor Keegan-Michael Key of Comedy Central's sketch comedy series "Key & Peele" will lead the Krewe of Orpheus parade for the 2018 Mardi Gras season.

Key joins a long line of celebrities to lead this parade, which rolls at 6 p.m. Feb. 12.

He will be joined on the route by actors Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph, who star in Marvel's "Cloak & Dagger" series premiering this year on Freeform.