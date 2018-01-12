Man accused of leaving device at airport pleads guilty

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The man charged with stashing a jar filled with explosive chemicals and nails at a western North Carolina airport has pleaded guilty.

A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice said 46-year-old Michael Christopher Estes pleaded guilty Friday to unlawful possession of explosive material.

Court documents show Estes walked onto Asheville Regional Airport property carrying a package containing an explosive device armed with nails and a shotgun cartridge.

According to prosecutors, Estes told law enforcement the country was getting ready to "fight a war on U.S. soil," and that terrorists were coming to the country. Estes claimed he hadn't actually set the device to go off.