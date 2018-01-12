Man seeks dismissal of charges in wife's Lake Erie death
ERIE, Pa. — A man accused of shooting his wife and tossing her into Lake Erie and then reporting she'd accidentally fallen overboard from his commercial fishing boat is seeking dismissal of the criminal charges against him.
Christopher LeClair argues that the Erie County charges should be dismissed because it's unclear whether the homicide occurred in Pennsylvania, the Erie Times-News reported .
Sandmeyer also argues that if the case proceeds it should be moved out of the county because of heavy news coverage that "prevents the defendant from even the possibility of securing a fair and impartial jury from Erie County or northwest Pennsylvania."
Erie County President Judge John Trucilla ordered prosecutors to respond within 10 days, after which a hearing is likely.
Prosecutors say Leclair reported his wife, Karen Leclair, missing on June 11 but dock surveillance images showed the two leaving and him returning alone. Authorities say her body was found in July with an anchor attached and an autopsy concluded she had been shot in the head.
A state police investigator testified at a preliminary hearing that U.S. Border Patrol radar determined that Leclair's boat never
Leclair is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, abuse of a corpse, evidence tampering and false reports. Prosecutors say they will seek a first-degree murder conviction.
Information from: Erie Times-News, http://www.goerie.com
