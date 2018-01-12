Markets Right Now: Banks, retailers lead early stock gains
A
A
Share via Email
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, led by gains in banks and retailers.
Target rose 2.9
Facebook dropped 4.3
The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 5 points, or 0.2
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 101 points, or 0.4
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.56
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax business owner left 'high and dry' after alleged theft and fraud by former employees
-
-
If Trump pulls the U.S. out of NAFTA, here are seven things that could happen after
-
Update: Calgary nudist group threatens legal action after city cancels swim