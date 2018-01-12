Newark airport passengers warned of measles case
NEWARK, N.J. — Health officials in New Jersey are warning passengers who
The New Jersey Department of Health says an international
They say anyone at the airport between 6:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 may have been exposed and could develop symptoms as late as Jan. 23.
Anyone with symptoms of measles — including rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes — should contact a health care provider before going to a medical office or emergency department.
