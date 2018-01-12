Pakistan army chief: US general called, offered assurances
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's army chief says he received a phone call from the head of U.S. Central Command, Gen. Joseph Vogel, offering assurances that the United States would not unilaterally hit targets inside Pakistan.
Friday's statement from Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa says Vogel also reiterated Washington's concern about Afghans using Pakistan as a staging arena for attacks inside Afghanistan
Bajwa says he told Vogel that Pakistan wouldn't request the U.S. resume military aid suspended earlier this month following President Donald Trump's harsh New Year's Day tweet in which he said Washington had "foolishly" given Pakistan $33 billion in aid in the last 15 years and in return received "deceit and lies."
According to the statement, both generals spoke of the need for continued
