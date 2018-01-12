Police to issue report on response to Newtown shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut State Police are planning to release a report assessing the agency's response to the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The after-action report is expected Friday. Police have not explained why it's taken five years since the shooting to complete the review.

A 20-year-old gunman killed 20 first-grade children and six educators inside the school before killing himself. He also fatally shot his mother before shooting his way into the school.