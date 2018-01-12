Professor at centre of misconduct complaint apologizes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The University of Rochester professor at the centre of a sexual misconduct complaint has apologized to his students and colleagues for the distress and disruption it has caused.

In a statement Friday, Professor T. Florian Jaeger says he could have shown more maturity when he arrived as a 31-year-old faculty member in 2007 and over time has improved.

Jaeger's statement follows a special committee's report supporting the university's decision to clear him of allegations, while calling his behaviour — including intimate relationships with students — unprofessional and offensive.

Jaeger, now on administrative leave, doesn't address his employment plans but says the relationships that have been damaged are "worth rebuilding."