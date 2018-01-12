Professor at centre of misconduct complaint apologizes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The University of Rochester professor at the
In a statement Friday, Professor T. Florian Jaeger says he could have shown more maturity when he arrived as a 31-year-old faculty member in 2007 and over time has improved.
Jaeger's statement follows a special committee's report supporting the university's decision to clear him of allegations, while calling his
Jaeger, now on administrative leave, doesn't address his employment plans but says the relationships that have been damaged are "worth rebuilding."
The university ordered the report after several faculty members filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
