Proposed bill would award $3.5M to 'Norfolk Four' sailors

NORFOLK, Va. — A bill to be considered by Virginia lawmakers would award nearly $3.5 million in state compensation to four Navy sailors who were wrongfully convicted in the rape and murder of an 18-year-old woman in 1997.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that unlike previous compensation bills, this one would not prohibit the men from suing the city or employees.

Republican Del. Chris Jones says under his bill the money would be split among the men, who became known as the "Norfolk Four."

An attorney for one of the men says the money "wouldn't come close to being fair compensation," but would be a step toward justice.

DNA matched only a fifth man convicted in the case.

Outgoing Gov. Terry McAuliffe granted the four men absolute pardons in 2017.

