Prosecutors propose May 14 trial date for Manafort, Gates

WASHINGTON — Prosecutors with special counsel Robert Mueller's team say they intend to seek a May 14 trial date for President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman and his business associate.

The potential trial date for Paul Manafort and his co-defendant, Rick Gates was referenced in a court filing Friday in which prosecutors said they'd turned over to defence lawyers more than 590,000 items in the case.

It's not clear if that's the date the judge will actually accept. Trial dates frequently change and are postponed to give lawyers more time to prepare.