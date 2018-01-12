Sailor pleads guilty in Navy contractor bribery case
NORFOLK, Va. — The first sailor to face a military trial related to a decadelong corruption scandal has pleaded guilty to ethics violations charges.
The Virginian-Pilot reports 49-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 4 Brian Ware was sentenced Thursday to six months of confinement and a $10,000 fine in connection to the "Fat Leonard" scandal.
"Fat Leonard" refers to
Prosecutors argued for a harsher sentence, but Ware's
Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com
