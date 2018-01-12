Senegal residents call for justice after deadly attack
ZIGUINCHOR, Senegal — Residents of Senegal's Casamance region are calling on the government to step up efforts to find attackers who killed at least 14 people who had been gathering wood.
Army Gen. Cheikh Gueye updated the death toll late Thursday and said Guinea-Bissau's army has joined the investigation into the weekend attack outside the city of Ziguinchor.
Suspicion initially fell on the separatist group known as the Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance, which wants independence for the southern region.
The group has denied responsibility for the killings, instead blaming local leaders who they accuse of running an illegal network of teak logging.
