Suspect in fatal shooting killed, officer injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police in North Carolina say a man suspected in a fatal shooting has been killed and an officer wounded in a shootout outside department headquarters in Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said 23-year-old Jonathan Bennett was shot Thursday night after ambushing officers as they gathered in the parking garage next to police headquarters to discuss the death of a woman and the abduction of her child.

Putney said several shots were fired at officers, who returned fire, killing Bennett.

Police say the unidentified officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Putney said Bennett was a suspect in Thursday afternoon's shooting death of 24-year-old Brittany White. Police said Bennett had taken the 2-month-old child they had togeether after the shooting. The baby was later found safe.