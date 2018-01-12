Tampa approves tougher approach to massage parlours
A
A
Share via Email
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa has revised a 1980s ordinance regulating bathhouses to crack down on prostitution in massage
The city council unanimously agreed to impose a permit process including strict rules for any massage
The Tampa Bay Times reports some advocates for sex workers are opposed, while others hail the measure as helpful in the fight against human trafficking. City officials are promising that any sex workers caught in a crackdown will be protected.
___
Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax business owner left 'high and dry' after alleged theft and fraud by former employees
-
-
If Trump pulls the U.S. out of NAFTA, here are seven things that could happen after
-
Update: Calgary nudist group threatens legal action after city cancels swim