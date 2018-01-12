Teacher who made lynching comment will undergo training
MASON, Ohio — A white teacher in Ohio who admitted to telling a black student he would be lynched by his classmates if he didn't get back to work will have to undergo sensitivity training.
According to Mason school officials, Renee Thole admitted to making the comment to the student in December. A formal letter of reprimand placed in Thole's file Thursday says the teacher will be required to undergo cultural proficiency training.
District spokeswoman Tracey Carson says there is nothing that can be done to take back Thole's words, and "this is a serious miss on her part." District officials noted in their reports that this is her first
The student's mother, Tanisha Agee-Bell, says she's not satisfied with the school district's punishment, calling it unclear.
