Texas father charged with murder in death of Indian orphan

DALLAS — The father of a 3-year-old girl whose body was found near their suburban Dallas home less than a year after she was adopted from an Indian orphanage has been indicted on a capital murder charge.

Dallas County court records show 37-year-old Wesley Mathews also faces charges of abandoning a child and tampering with evidence. He is already charged with felony injury to a child.

Police say Mathews told investigators that Sherin Mathews choked on her milk.

Mathews is being held at the Dallas County jail on a $1 million bond. His wife, 35-year-old Sini Mathews, is being held on a charge of abandoning a child.