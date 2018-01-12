The Latest: African Union 'alarmed' by Trump statement
A
A
Share via Email
JOHANNESBURG — The Latest on President Donald Trump's comments on Africa and Haiti (all times local):
11:05 a.m.
The African Union says it is "frankly alarmed" by President Donald Trump's statement in which he used vulgar language to question why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from African countries and Haiti.
"Given the historical reality of how many Africans arrived in the United States as slaves, this statement flies in the face of all accepted
She adds that "we believe that a statement like this hurts our shared global values on diversity, human rights and reciprocal understanding."
___
9 a.m.
Africa is waking up to find President Donald Trump has finally taken an interest in the continent. It's not what people expected.
Trump has questioned why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Haiti and "shithole countries" in Africa rather than places like Norway in rejecting an immigration deal.
African governments find themselves in an awkward position. As top recipients of U.S. aid, some hesitate to jeopardize it by criticizing Trump.
In South Sudan, government spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny says that "unless it was specifically said about South Sudan, we have nothing to say."
African media outlets and the continent's young, connected population are less shy.
"Casual Friday at the White House is soon to include hoods and tiki torches at this rate," South African media outlet Daily Maverick says.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax business owner left 'high and dry' after alleged theft and fraud by former employees
-
'I thought it was a joke': Make it Awkward Inclusivity Summit criticized for high ticket prices
-
University of Calgary find they have 'no grounds' to expel convicted sex offender
-
Update: Calgary nudist group threatens legal action after city cancels swim