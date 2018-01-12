The Latest: Some FBI documents unsealed in Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on a documents related to the Las Vegas shooting (all times local):

4 p.m.

FBI agents knew the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left behind big caches of guns, ammunition and explosives when they sought warrants to search his properties and online accounts.

A U.S. judge in Nevada unsealed documents Friday showing some of what federal agents learned about Stephen Paddock in the week after the Las Vegas shooting.

They also show that agents sought the email, Facebook and Instagram accounts of Paddock's girlfriend, Marilou Danley, who was in the Philippines during the Oct. 1 shooting.

Prosecutors didn't oppose Friday's request from media organizations including The Associated Press to release affidavits filed to get search warrants.

Authorities haven't said why they think the 64-year-old high-stakes gambler opened fire from a casino-hotel onto a concert below. Paddock killed 58 people and injured hundreds more before killing himself.

____

12:05 a.m.

A U.S. judge is being asked to unseal documents telling what federal agents learned before searching properties belonging to the gunman responsible for the Oct. 1 massacre on the Las Vegas Strip.

Prosecutors aren't opposing a Friday request from media organizations for U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey to release redacted affidavits underlying warrants for locations including Stephen Paddock's home in Mesquite, Nevada.

Questions remain about why the 64-year-old high-stakes video poker player opened fire with assault-style weapons from a high-rise casino-hotel into a crowd at an open-air concert below.

Fifty-eight people were killed and more than 500 were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

Police and the FBI say Paddock acted alone and killed himself.