The Latest: Some Republicans stand by Greitens after affair

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Latest on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' admission that he had an extramarital affair (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Some Republicans are standing by Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens as he seeks to move beyond his admission of an extramarital affair.

Various Republican voters and officials interviewed Friday by The Associated Press expressed disappointment about the affair but said they continue to support Greitens.

The governor acknowledged being "unfaithful" in his marriage after St. Louis television station KMOV broadcast a report Wednesday about his affair with a woman in 2015. Greitens has denied more lurid allegations contained in a secretly recorded conversation between the woman and her ex-husband.

The governor has been calling lawmakers asking for forgiveness. Some Greitens voters have come to his defence on his Facebook page. And some local Republican officials said they will stand by him. Others say they don't want to rush to judgment.

___

12:15 a.m.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens appears to be bracing for a fight to preserve his political life after admitting to an extramarital affair but denying anything more.

Greitens met Thursday with Cabinet members and placed calls to rally support while his attorney issued firm denials to a smattering of allegations related to the affair. Among other things, Greitens' attorney is denying any violence, revealing photos or attempted blackmail.

Republican political consultants say that for Greitens to survive politically, the facts must remain as he initially said — that he had an affair but nothing more.

At least two Democratic lawmakers have called upon Greitens to resign.