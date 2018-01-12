The Latest: White House: Trump didn't reject UK state visit
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump deciding to cancel an upcoming trip to London (all times local):
2:15 p.m.
The White House says that President Donald Trump's tweet
Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday that the United States is "still working with our UK allies to find a date for a visit for the invitation that was offered and accepted."
Trump said in a late-night tweet that he had decided not to come to London to open the new U.S. embassy. He said it was due to concerns about the embassy's move from the elite Mayfair district to a less fashionable area of London.
The British government has extended Trump an invitation for a state visit. But nothing has been scheduled.
___
1:55 a.m.
President Donald Trump says he is
Some British lawmakers questioned whether Trump would be welcome in London because of previous tweets and criticism of Muslims and his sniping at London Mayor Sadiq Khan in the aftermath of a terror attack in that city last year.
But Trump's late-night tweet singled out problems with the handling of the embassy.
"Reason I
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Omar Khadr settlement: Is it true that the deal saved Canada tens of millions?
-
Update: Calgary nudist group threatens legal action after city cancels swim
-
5 things to do in Halifax: From Halifax Convention Centre to cats and dogs
-
Dozens charged after Nova Scotia police seize drugs, guns and vehicles