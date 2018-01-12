News / World

Trump's year: Mueller looms, Congress bickers over Russia

FILE - In this July 11, 2017, file photo, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, arrives to speak to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Republicans who spent the early months of 2017 working with Democrats on investigations into Russian interference in U.S. elections have pivoted as the new year begins, leaving the conclusions of those congressional probes in doubt. As special counsel Robert Mueller has ramped up his own Russian investigation and brought charges against four of President Donald Trump's campaign advisers, and as midterm elections loom, Republicans have changed focus in their own Russia probes. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON — Republicans who spent the early months of 2017 working with Democrats on investigations into Russian interference in U.S. elections have pivoted as the new year begins, leaving the conclusions of those congressional probes in doubt.

As special counsel Robert Mueller has ramped up his own investigation, Republicans have changed focus in their Russia probes. With President Donald Trump's encouragement, multiple GOP-led congressional committees are now investigating the FBI and whether the bureau conspired against Trump.

With the exception of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which has maintained bipartisan comity, it's becoming increasingly likely that Congress won't be able to agree on whether Trump's campaign was connected to the Russian meddling or on how to prevent a repeat of the Russian interference in 2016.

