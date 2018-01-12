Trump's year: Mueller looms, Congress bickers over Russia
WASHINGTON — Republicans who spent the early months of 2017 working with Democrats on investigations into Russian interference in U.S. elections have pivoted as the new year begins, leaving the conclusions of those congressional probes in doubt.
As special counsel Robert Mueller has ramped up his own investigation, Republicans have changed focus in their Russia probes. With President Donald Trump's encouragement, multiple GOP-led congressional committees are now investigating the FBI and whether the bureau conspired against Trump.
With the exception of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which has maintained bipartisan comity, it's becoming increasingly likely that Congress won't be able to agree on whether Trump's campaign was connected to the Russian meddling or on how to prevent a repeat of the Russian interference in 2016.
