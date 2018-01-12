Trump's year: Mueller looms, Congress bickers over Russia

WASHINGTON — Republicans who spent the early months of 2017 working with Democrats on investigations into Russian interference in U.S. elections have pivoted as the new year begins, leaving the conclusions of those congressional probes in doubt.

As special counsel Robert Mueller has ramped up his own investigation, Republicans have changed focus in their Russia probes. With President Donald Trump's encouragement, multiple GOP-led congressional committees are now investigating the FBI and whether the bureau conspired against Trump.