Turkey detains 10 IS suspects including an alleged leader
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's state-run news agency says Turkish authorities have detained 10 suspected Islamic State militants, including an alleged leader who was in charge of agriculture for the group.
Anadolu Agency said Friday the suspects were detained in operations in the provinces of Kayseri, central Turkey, and Gaziantep, near the border with Syria.
It quoted Kayseri Gov. Suleyman Kamci saying the alleged IS militant — allegedly known as the IS group's "agriculture minister" was detained in Kayseri, as part of operations against people suspected of finding recruits. The agency identified him as Tarik A., but didn't provide further details.
Turkey has suffered a series of deadly attacks blamed on IS militants, including a New Year's attack last year at an Istanbul nightclub by a gunman that killed 39 people.
