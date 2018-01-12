Turkey tells citizens to reconsider travelling to US

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey has warned its citizens about travelling to the United States, in retaliation for a new U.S. travel advisory about Turkey.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Friday urged citizens to reconsider travel plans to the United States, citing a series of terror attacks, violent incidents and "arbitrary arrests" — an apparent reference to a Turkish banker who was arrested in the United States and convicted of helping Iran avoid U.S. sanctions.

The travel warning came days after the United States urged its citizens to reconsider travel to Turkey, citing terror threats and arbitrary detentions under an ongoing state of emergency.