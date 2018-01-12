UN experts: Iran weapons to Yemen rebels violated embargo

U.N. experts say Iran violated a U.N. arms embargo by directly or indirectly providing missiles and drones to Shiite rebels in Yemen in a report that also criticizes the rebels and Saudi-led coalition for attacks on civilians.

According to excerpts from the report obtained Friday by The Associated Press and diplomats, the 79-page report paints a devastating picture of the Arab world's poorest nation caught in a conflict that many view as a proxy war between regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran.

"After nearly three years of conflict, Yemen as a state has all but ceased to exist," the report said.