Inflation watch: December consumer prices up just 0.1 pct
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Consumer inflation slowed in December to a tiny 0.1
The December increase in consumer prices followed a sharper 0.4
Over the past 12 months, overall inflation is up 2.1
Low inflation has made the Federal Reserve cautious about raising interest rates too quickly.
After maintaining a benchmark policy rate at a record low near zero for seven years, the Fed started gradually raising rates in December 2015 with one quarter-point hike, and another in 2016. The Fed last year accelerated that pace, raising rates three times and
However, economists believe the central bank may be forced to accelerate that pace if there are hints that inflation is beginning to rise more rapidly, given that unemployment continues to hover at 17-year lows.
Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics, said that the December report, with a 0.3
"Once spring comes around ... the big declines in components like wireless telephone services will drop out of the annual calculation and the core inflation rate will rebound well above 2
For December, energy prices fell 1.2
Food costs edged up 0.2
Core inflation rose 0.3
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
City on the rise: Halifax ranks fourth on global list of top travel spots for 2018
-
If Trump pulls the U.S. out of NAFTA, here are seven things that could happen after
-
'S--thole countries': Trump asks why immigrants from Haiti, African countries should be let into U.S.
-
Halifax business owner left 'high and dry' after alleged theft and fraud by former employees