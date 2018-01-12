US retail sales rise 0.4 per cent amid solid holiday shopping

WASHINGTON — U.S. consumers shopped at stores and online outlets at a solid pace in December, closing out a healthy holiday season for retailers.

The Commerce Department said Friday that retail sales rose 0.4 per cent last month, after a 0.9 per cent surge in November. Last year, retail sales rose 4.2 per cent , the most in three years.

Strong holiday shopping should lift economic growth in the final three months of last year. Americans have been more confident about the economy and are more willing to spend. The unemployment rate is at a 17-year low of 4.1 per cent .